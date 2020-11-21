Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin say that eight people were injured in a shooting Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and that they are still seeking the suspect.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. attack. He said the extent of injuries to the eight — seven adults and one teenager — was unknown, but all were alive. He said the shooter was “no longer at the scene.”

Weber said based on statements from the wounded, police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify the man. He called the mall an active crime scene and asked people to continue to stay away.