Police Announce Dozens of Arrests Following Protests; Violence in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police have announced preliminary numbers regarding law enforcement activity over the past week.

Police say they have arrested 69 people for curfew violations, an additional 34 have additional charges beyond curfew, including weapons, burglary, and drug charges.

In all, 175 arrests have been logged so far. More than 20 firearms have been seized. Police say that among the arrests, 44 have come from different cities, with 102 listed addresses from outside Kenosha.

Police also say they are working on damage estimates for businesses. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis will not be at today’s media briefing in preparation for President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the city.

Police-nor the White House-have confirmed when that visit is taking place. Governor Tony Evers has urged the president to not visit the state.

Also, the curfew for Kenosha County east of I-94 has been extended for Monday and Tuesday and will be in effect between 7 PM and 7 AM.