Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside
November 10, 2022 6:47AM CST
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday.
The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch up and arrest the occupants of the vehicle.
The charges against the suspects include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and more.
The department did not identify the suspects.