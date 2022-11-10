Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday.

The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch up and arrest the occupants of the vehicle.

The charges against the suspects include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and more.

The department did not identify the suspects.