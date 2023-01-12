Police Arrest Man After Battery Call; Chase

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 32 year old Kenosha man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police early yesterday.

Police responded to the 54-hundred block of 60th Street just after midnight for reports of a battery.

Isaiah Varnell is said to have fled from the residence before he crashed on 52nd Street near the former Shopko building.

He fled on foot but was captured after being tasered.

Besides charges related to the alleged battery and fleeing, he also faces charges for possession of drugs such as narcotics, cocaine, and marijuana.