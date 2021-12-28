Police Bust Drug House After Traffic Stop

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha officials busted an alleged drug house earlier this month.

Police found several pounds of marijuana and firearms in a home on 52nd street and 24th Avenue after a December 13th traffic stop which similarly yielded drugs including candy that reportedly tested positive for fentanyl.

The three men in the car-31 year old Omar Ahmand, 30 year old Abraham Zamora III, and 24 year old Akrum Bitar all of Kenosha were arrested on multiple charges and previous warrants.

In interviewing the men, police were able to make the connection back to the alleged drug house.

Two of the three are out of jail on bond and will be back in court in the coming weeks.