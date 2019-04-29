Police Chase Nabs Suspect; Damages Three Squads

MT PLEASANT, WI—A police chase Saturday night led to the arrest of a suspect but not before three squad cars were damaged.

41 year old Aaron Kimberly of Kansasville allegedly led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase northbound on Highway 32. As the chase entered Racine County, Mt Pleasant Police used stop sticks that punctured two tires in the fleeing car.

The suspect continued at a reduced speed, with one officer using his squad to try and stop his momentum.

Kimberly allegedly hit another and then was stopped when he collided with a third. No one was injured.

Kimberly is in jail on several charges including fleeing and bail jumping.