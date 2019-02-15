Police Confirm Workplace Shooting In Aurora, Illinois

Chicago (CBS) -Police say an active shooter situation is unfolding Friday afternoon in Aurora, Illinois.

“We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av.,” Aurora police tweeted. “This is an active scene. Please avoid the area.”

West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post it is holding all district students in place as a result of reports of an active shooter at a building belonging to a manufacturing company, Henry Pratt.

“Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district,” it said. “Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted.”

The FBI and Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.