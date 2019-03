KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police have confirmed that the woman found on the rocks on the shoreline of Lake Michigan near Kemper Center is that of a missing woman from Michigan.

Amanda Hanover’s car was discovered abandoned in Kenosha last week as she was reported missing and endangered.

Her body was found Saturday and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner confirmed her identity Monday.

An autopsy will be conducted. It remains unclear how she died.