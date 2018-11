KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police have identified the body found in an alley on Sunday. The deceased is 27 year old Deonte White of Zion.

His body was found around 3 AM Sunday in the alley connecting 25th and 26th avenues close to 67th street. When the body was found police were responding to a call for shots fired but it’s unclear how White died.

His death is considered a homicide. If you have any information on the case please contact Kenosha Police.