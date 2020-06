KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are still seeking information on a 28 year old woman who suffered a critical injury. Tera Hannes was last seen by family and friends June 2nd.

Police believe she may have been the victim of a crime. She is not able to speak to investigators and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

If you have any information on what may have happened to her, contact Kenosha Police.