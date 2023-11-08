AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Police in Zion Announce Multiple Weapons Arrests

November 8, 2023 9:15AM CST
Via Zion Police Department

(Zion, IL) Zion Police have announced three arrests in three separate gun cases. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Corey Montgomery of Zion was arrested after a brief pursuit where a weapon was found. The 31-year-old faces charges including possession of a weapon by a felon. A couple of hours later 18-year-old Gavin Butler Johnson of Waukegan was arrested after being found in possession of a weapon that was reported stolen out of Wisconsin. Then late on Monday night 39-year-old Teinge Howard was arrested with a gun reported stolen from Georgia. Police say so far this year, they have taken 77 illegally possessed firearms off the streets.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-8-23)

