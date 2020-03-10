Police in Zion Investigating Weekend Shooting

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

ZION, IL (WLIP)—Police in Zion are investigating a weekend shooting.

Officers responded on Sunday morning to a call of multiple shots fired in the 42-hundred block of Barberry Lane.

Officials say when they got to the scene they didn’t locate any victims, but were contacted about a half hour later about a gunshot victim at Vista East.

That victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, but refused to answer questions, or cooperate in the investigation.

Anyone with more information on the incident is being encouraged to contact Zion Police.