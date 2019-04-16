Police Investigate Another Shots Fired Call

KENOSHA,WI—Kenosha Police are investigating yet another shots fired incident. This one happened on Saturday night around 11:40 PM, near 60th street 25th Avenue.

According to police reports, a woman reported finding a bullet on a bed where two children were sleeping. Bullet holes were found in the walls of the residence and several 9 millimeter shell casings were discovered outside.

It’s unclear if this incident is relegated to two other shots fired incidents, one of which left a man injured. One man is charged in connection with those incidents.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wisconsin State Patrol Increase Traffic Enforcement Former House Speaker Paul Ryan to lecture at University of Notre Dame WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/16/19 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! WLIP Sports Round Up 4/16/19 Kivi Case Goes To Jury
Comments