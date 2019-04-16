Police Investigate Another Shots Fired Call

KENOSHA,WI—Kenosha Police are investigating yet another shots fired incident. This one happened on Saturday night around 11:40 PM, near 60th street 25th Avenue.

According to police reports, a woman reported finding a bullet on a bed where two children were sleeping. Bullet holes were found in the walls of the residence and several 9 millimeter shell casings were discovered outside.

It’s unclear if this incident is relegated to two other shots fired incidents, one of which left a man injured. One man is charged in connection with those incidents.