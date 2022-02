KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers blaming the Jewish Community for the pandemic and the spread of Covid-19.

The flyers were left on vehicles in the city on two different occasions in recent months.

They were also left outside some residences.

3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski says that there’s no tolerance for such actions in Kenosha.

If one of the flyers is left for you, you’re asked to contact Kenosha Police.