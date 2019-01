KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning. Authorities were called around 11:20 AM at the Uptown Brass TCF Bank on 63rd street.

According to police reports, two men disguised with masks and gloves and armed with handguns stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled on foot behind a nearby home; the ensuing search didn’t find them. No one is custody. If you have any information on the case, contact Kenosha police.