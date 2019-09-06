Police Investigate Death of 5 Month Old

From Kenosha Police:

Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old child that occurred in the 1900 block of 43 Street. There was no threat to the public discovered in the preliminary investigation.

On September 6, 2019 at 9:17 am, Kenosha Police and Fire responded to a multi-unit home in the 1900 block of 43 Street for an unresponsive child. Lifesaving efforts on the child were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Office.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

