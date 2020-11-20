Police Investigate Double Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a north side apartment complex. According to initial reports, 2 people suffered non-life threatening injuries after several shots rang out just before 10:30 last night at the Woodcreek Apartments near 30th Avenue and 15th Street.

Details about the shooting are few but it’s known that one person fled the scene. Neither person involved have been ID’d and their ages are not known.

The person who remained on the scene was eventually taken to the hospital while the other went to a hospital in Racine.