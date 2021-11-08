Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

It happened in the six hundred block of 56th Street around 2 AM. One person was killed and three others were shot and injured.

Police say they’re searching for at least one suspect and that the shooting was not random. Scanner reports indicated that in the wake of the violence a large crowd gathered at the scene and had to be dispersed.

The reports indicated the crowd was hostile especially to officers who were securing the scene.

It’s also reported that a large number of shots were fired during the incident. Kenosha Police say that the trouble seems to stem from a dispute.

The area was closed to the public for all of Sunday morning and reopened shortly after noon.