KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating the shooting death of a 41 year old man Friday night.

Police responded to the 63-hundred block of 24th Avenue around 11:20 PM on a shots fired call. Police discovered Marcus Giddens of Kenosha had been shot and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say this is not a random act of violence and are asking for the communities’ help.

If you have any info you’re asked to contact Kenosha Police.