Police Investigate Friday Morning Stabbing

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Police are investigating the stabbing of a man at a north side home.

The incident happened just before 1 AM Friday at at house near the 2700 block of 25th Avenue.

According to police reports, a 55 year old man was stabbed several times in the upper body by and a man and woman who fled the scene.

The man is in serious but stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. He apparently told investigators that he was selling tools to the two when he was attacked.

The man’s name has not been released and the suspects are not thought to be in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.