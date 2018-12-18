Police Investigate Incident at Hotel

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating an incident that happened at a hotel yesterday afternoon. Shortly before 4 PM, officers responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites on 125th Avenue for a person needing assistance.

The call to authorities mentioned someone had a weapon. Police say the call drew a large response from area law enforcement agencies.

However, once they arrived, investigators eventually determined that there was no active threat to the community. Guests were evacuated as a precaution but were allowed to return after about an hour.

There are no other details on this case.