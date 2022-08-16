Police Investigate Reported Shooting Early Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Tuesday.

Scanner reports indicated that it happened around 2 AM in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue.

As the call for the shooting came in, officers also became involved in a high speed chase with a suspect vehicle.

Reports say that the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour as the suspect vehicle fled north on Sheridan Road and then on 22nd Avenue into Racine

The vehicle was reportedly located on West Lawn Avenue near 21st Street in Racine but no one was inside.

A gun and shell casings were reportedly discovered inside.

Kenosha Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand and suspects eluded police after the chase.

They ask anyone with any info to contact the Kenosha Police Department.