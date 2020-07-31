Police Investigate Shooting of 17 year old

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17 year old injured. The incident happened just before 10 PM Wednesday night while the teen was walking near 71st street and 16th avenue.

Kenosha Police say they were called to Froedtert South to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. The teen was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle being shot in the arm. He told officers that he heard a gunshot before he realized he was struck.

The teen underwent surgery at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and is listed in stable condition. Police believe that there is no danger to the public. If you have any information, call Kenosha Police.