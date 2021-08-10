Police Investigate Shootings in Waukegan and Gurnee Areas

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a double shooting. The incident took place on Sunday night around 9:45, after two people sitting in a vehicle were hit by gunfire. A female from Waukegan and a male from North Chicago were the victims, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries. A 3rd person in the vehicle was not struck and was unhurt. Police say the motive is unclear, and it’s also currently unknown who fired the shots or where those shots came from…there have been no announced arrests. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Waukegan Criminal Investigations Division.

(Gurnee, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are investigating after a shots fired call. The incident reportedly took place around 2 o’clock in the morning Monday in the 36-thousand block of North Grand Oaks Lane in the Grandwood Park area of Gurnee. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, and one house was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Sheriff’s investigators.