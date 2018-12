Kenosha Police are investigating a shots fired incident. It happened shortly before 9 PM Wednesday night at an apartment complex near the 1300 block of 30th avenue. Kenosha Police Public Information Officer Lt James Beller told WLIP News that investigators are looking into evidence found at the scene.

“There was evidence found at the scene to collaborate (that shots were fired). There were no injures and investigators are still looking into it,” Beller said.

No further details are known.