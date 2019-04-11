Police Investigate Shots Fired

KENOSHA,WI—Kenosha Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Monday.

The initial incident happened around 4 PM, near 60th Street and 24th Avenue. Shots were heard but no evidence of gunfire was found.

Later that night, around 9:30, shots rang out near a gas station at 60th street and 14th Avenue. This time officers found spent casings behind the gas station and another different casing nearby.

There was also bullet hole damage to a dumpster, a nearby window in an apartment, and a vehicle parked close to the scene.

One person was arrested after the incident. He went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and police reports say a search of his vehicle uncovered a gun matching one of the casings. He has not yet been officially charged.