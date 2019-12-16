Police Investigate Stabbing

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early yesterday morning.

The incident happened on 48th Street just west of Sheridan Road around 2:30 AM.

According to reports, two men exchanged words as they walked past each other. One stabbed the other, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.

The men did not know each other. No motive has been revealed. The suspect is only identified as a 50 year old man who faces substantial battery charges.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be ok.