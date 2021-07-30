Police Investigate Two Kenosha Shooting Incidents; One Fatal

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating after one person was killed by gunfire.

The man was found near a store at 52nd Street and 19th Avenue. However investigators believe he may have been shot elsewhere. It’s being investigated as a homicide.

At nearly the same time yesterday afternoon police were also involved in a standoff near 22nd Avenue and 55th Street after a man was observed by officers firing a gun and fleeing into a nearby building. It ended peacefully with the suspect taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The two incidents are not thought to be related.