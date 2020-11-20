Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings That Left Four Injured
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two separate shootings happened in Kenosha Thursday night and police are seeking the public’s help with both.
The first happened around 10:30 PM near the 31-hundred block of 15th street. Officers say that a 21 and a 23 year old man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Their cooperation has been limited and the motive is not known.
Also officers responded around 1:30 AM to the 51-hundred block of 28th Avenue on reports of multiple gunshots. In this case two women were hit and were also left with non-life threatening wounds. They’re reported as being 19 and 24 years old. Little else is known about the shooting.
If you have any information on either case, contact Kenosha Police.