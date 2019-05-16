Police Investigating Altercation

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha police are investigating an apparent altercation that left two people injured.

The incident happened shortly before 5 PM Monday at the intersection of 54th street and 19th avenue in Kenosha.

A 911 call reported that someone had been struck with a baseball bat. The caller reportedly indicated that the person was dying and being transported to the hospital.

At that point, the caller hung up. Authorities were then alerted by two different local hospital officials that two people were brought in with injuries consistent with what was described in the 911 call.

One man had facial injuries and could not get his story straight when interviewed by police.

The second person went to another hospital with an arm injury from what police believe is the same incident.

The situation remains under investigation and no further details have been released.