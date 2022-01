(Port Barrington, IL) An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting left one person dead in Port Barrington. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say they were called just before 1:30 this morning to a domestic violence call…when they arrived, they encountered a female, but were then fired upon by a male. They returned fire killing the male…the female on scene was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were hurt.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-11-22)