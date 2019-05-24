Police Looking For Suspect in Ax Attack

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police on the lookout for a suspect who assaulted a man inside a local business.

The incident happened around 1:40 PM when a caller stated to authorities that a man with an ax and a shovel entered a business in the 59-hundred block of 35th avenue and assaulted an adult male employee with the ax. He suffered a laceration to his elbow but refused medical attention. T

he suspect is described as a 20 year old man, clean shaven, with curly dark hair, wearing jeans and a t-shirt. A search of the area-which included a soft lockdown of two schools-did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with any information should contact Kenosha Police.

