Police Looking for Suspects in Kenosha and Racine Retail Thefts

(Racine, WI) Police are looking for a pair of men believed to be involved in retail theft incidents earlier this month in both Racine and Kenosha. The duo were said to steal from at least four different stores in the cities back on November 14th. The specific stores were not mentioned, nor were details released on what the pair allegedly stole. Pictures of the subjects and a vehicle that is possibly connected to them have been released by Racine Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-28-23)