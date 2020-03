KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police have made an arrest in the February 29th death of a Gurnee man.

37 year old Michael T. Frazier and 27 year old Shaquell B. Harris were arrested for the shooting death of Malik D. Boyd.

Both suspects are charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide are being held on 1 million dollar cash bond.

They are expected in court later this week.