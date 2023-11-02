Police Make First Official Statement on Double Murder at Vacant Waukegan Hotel

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have made their first official statement regarding two men found dead in a vacant hotel last week. 30-year-old Jamir Johnson of Gurnee and 59-year-old David Miller of Lindenhurst were found at the old Ramada Inn on Green Bay Road on Friday night, and each man died of gunshot wounds. While officials didn’t reveal much in a press release, they did say the case is being investigated as a homicide. At this point there are no suspects in custody. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-2-23)