Police: Motive unknown in Middleton attack

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Wisconsin software company employee had a semiautomatic pistol and plenty of ammunition when he opened fire at his office, seriously injuring several people before he was fatally shot by police.

Police say they don’t know the motivation behind the Wednesday morning attack at WTS Paradigm in Middleton. Investigators haven’t released the suspect’s name but said he lived in nearby Madison.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says three victims suffered serious injuries, while a fourth person suffered a graze wound.

Foulke says officers were on the scene and shot the suspect within 8 minutes of getting an emergency call. Foulke says he believes officers prevented “much more bloodshed.”

He says the man fired at officers before he was shot.