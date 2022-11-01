Police Name Suspect in October Uptown Homicide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have identified a suspect in a homicide that happened last month.

35 year old Stephon Hawthorne is wanted for the October 13th homicide of Carl Vines in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Vines was found in the street around 2 AM with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hawthorne was charged with first degree intentional homicide the next day and a one million dollar arrest warrant was issued.

He was scheduled to stand trial last week in a 2020 case in which he’s charged with fleeing and obstructing police.

He was out of jail on $2,500 bond in the case when the October homicide occurred.

Hawthorne is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if you see him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or the case in general, contact Kenosha Police.