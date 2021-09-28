Police: No Active Shooter at Carthage; Misinformation Spread Online

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Misinformation on social media is being blamed for a rumor that initiated a large law enforcement response Monday.

Reports of an active shooter in a building on the Carthage College Campus drew the full response-including setting up a perimeter, evacuating the building, and conducting a systematic search. No shooter or any active threat was discovered.

It’s thought that the arrest of a suspect in an unrelated incident near the campus led to false information about an active shooting spreading online and through word of mouth.

The investigation into the source of the misinformation is on-going.