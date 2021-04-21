Police Officer Kills His Son And Then Himself

WATERTOWN, WI – A retired Watertown Police officer killed himself and his son according to a press release from the Watertown Police Department.

Watertown Police Detective Ben Olsen sent out a press release stating that the Watertown Police Department had been called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg on Friday. Officers tried contacting Teuteberg by phone and in person. Investigators then pinged cell phones and attempted to contact Teuteberg at those locations as well. After those leads turned up nothing, Watertown Police entered Teuteberg’s home and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son both dead.

Teuteberg retired in 2017 from Watertown Police after 19 years of service. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on Saturday stating that the investigation was underway in the death of the 52-year-old man and 16-year-old boy which had occurred at 909 Country Lane in Watertown. The sheriff’s office was called in at 3:42 a.m. Saturday to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the evidence at the scene indicates the incident was a homicide and suicide with the 52-year-old believed to be the shooter.

The name of the teen is not being released. The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Officer assisted at the scene.