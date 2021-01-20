Police Release Identity of Man Killed in Friday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on a Kenosha street in broad daylight.

28 year old Turando Long was shot and fatally wounded near the 21-hundred block of 61st Street around 9:15 AM Friday.

Reports say that the man was shot by a suspect in a vehicle that had called him over before firing the fatal shot. The vehicle then fled away.

Long was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. No other details have been officially released.

Police ask anyone with any information to give them a call.