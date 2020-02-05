Police Release More Details About Bank Robbery
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Police have released details about the bank robbery on Monday.
Reports say that a white male, clean shaven, and wearing sunglasses, jeans, a black canvas jacket and a hat demanded money from a teller at the BMO Harris bank on 52nd Street.
Police say he implied but did not display a weapon. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
If you have any information on the case, please contact Kenosha Police.