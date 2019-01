KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police have released photos of the two suspects in this week’s bank robbery. The Uptown Brass TCF Bank was robbed by two men Wednesday morning. According to the police, the men were wearing masks and got away with cash. The amount of money stolen was not released.

The photos were retrieved from the surveillance cameras in the bank. The men escaped on foot and the ensuing search did not find them. If you have any information on the case, contact Kenosha Police.