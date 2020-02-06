Police Respond to Thursday Morning Shooting

Pete Serzant-WLIP News, reporting

KENOSHA, WI—There are reports of a shooting that happened in Kenosha Thursday (2/6/20) morning.

Police apparently responded to the area near 25th Street and 26th Avenue around 4:30 AM.

Police say that a woman was wounded and taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are still on the scene and they do not believe this was a random act.

No other details are known. We’ll pass on more information as it comes in.