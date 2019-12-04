Police Say Reported Abduction Was False

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police say claims made about the abduction of a teen turned out not to be true.

The claims were made last month after a 13 year old was found in a ditch in Pleasant Prairie. Reports at the time said that the girl claimed she was abducted but did not remember how she ended up along the side of Old Green Bay Road.

In a statement yesterday, Police say that the claims made to the department turned out not to be true. No abduction took place. However police say they take such claims seriously and will alert the community when such claims seem credible.

Police say their investigation was assisted by area citizens who provided relevant information to the case.