Police Search For Answers in Homicide

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police continue their work on the homicide from last weekend. A 36 year old man was found dead in his apartment on the 3800 block of 15th street by officers late Friday night.

The man’s name has not been released and investigators say there’s no connection with an earlier homicide-that of a 27 year old man found in an alley in mid-November. The deceased man from this past weekend lived in the unit, and the police went there for a welfare check, but few other details are known.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Kenosha Police.