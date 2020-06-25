Police Search For Domestic Violence Suspect

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police searched for a domestic violence suspect Tuesday before the subject escaped. Officers responded to the Woodcreek Apartments around 5 PM Tuesday for a woman who said she needed help.

Scanner reports did not indicate her injuries, only that she told officers to “come here and see what he did.” Police chased two men, one of which was taken into custody.

Police have not identified the escaped suspect who has a warrant out of Racine County and will face domestic violence charges.