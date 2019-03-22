Police Search For Missing Michigan Woman

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating a missing woman from Michigan whose car was discovered here. Amanda Hanover’s car was found parked at Fisherman’s Circle at 101 56th street with no one inside.

She has been missing since Monday and was last seen by her family in Michigan.

She’s described as being 5 foot 4, 115 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair with a red streak, and she may be wearing glasses.

Pleasant Prairie Police conducted an aerial drone search of the lakefront. Hanover has no known connections to this area.

If you have any information on her disappearance contact Kenosha Police.

