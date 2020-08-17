Police Seek Hit and Run Driver

PLEASANT PRAIRIE , WI (WLIP)—Pleasant Prairie Police are seeking a hit and run driver.

The incident happened around 8:15 Saturday night when the driver struck a 44 year old man who was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection of 85th Street and 39th Avenue.

The driver hit the motorcycle from behind causing the driver to be ejected, and pushing the motorcycle into the intersection and causing it to strike a third vehicle. The motorcyclist suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

The offending truck, which could possibly be a 2007-2013 Dark Gray GMC Sierra Pickup, fled southbound. Authorities believe it has front end damage based on evidence found at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.