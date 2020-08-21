Police Seek Public’s Help In Solving Fatal Shootings

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are asking for the public’s help in solving new fatal shootings in the city.

40 year old Nicholas Christman and 24 year old Dajun Williams were shot and killed in separate incidents on August 19th. In the Williams homicide-which happened in the 11-hundred block of 61st street-involved a large group of people on the scene.

Police say they responded to the scene within 90 seconds and found many people in the area. Investigators believe that there are witnesses with information about what led up to the shooting as well as who may be responsible.

A 1-thousand dollar reward is being offered for info leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact Kenosha Police.