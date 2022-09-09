Police Shoot and Kill Man in Zion After He Reportedly Fired Shots At Them

(Zion, IL) A man was shot and killed by Zion Police, after he reportedly fired shots towards officers. The incident took place around 6:20 on Thursday evening, when a 911 call was placed about a man with a restraining order attempting to force entry into a residence in the 28-hundred block of Ezra Avenue. Two officers located the man at the back door of the residence. The unidentified 47-year-old reportedly brandished a firearm at the officers and opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot…no one was hit by the initial gunfire. A third officer located the man about a block away and shot him…the suspect was taken to Vista East Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials say the man did indeed have a restraining order filed against him, but he had not been served at that point. The shooting is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-9-22)